WhatsApp Web Gains a New ‘Screen Lock’ Feature; Check out the Details!

Of recent, WhatsApp has been quickly adding new features to enhance the functionality of its messaging platform. Just recently, we saw the app gain the ability to send instant video messages, have quick voice calls with up to 32 people, and more. And now, much to the delight of its users, WhatsApp Web is finally gaining a much-awaited security feature. Keep reading to learn more about it.

Screen Lock Feature for WhatsApp Web is Here!

According to a WABetaInfo report, the most recent beta version of WhatsApp Web (2.2333.11) is rolling out to select users, and it includes a new screen lock feature. This feature is designed to improve the privacy and security of your account, keeping curious invaders away from your chats.

By enabling the Screen Lock feature, you will need to enter a password when accessing your chats on WhatsApp Web. It’s important to keep in mind that if you forget your password, you will need to log out of WhatsApp Web and then log in once more by scanning the QR code with your smartphone.

If you can recall, the ability to lock your WhatsApp using on-device biometrics is already live for Android and iOS. And not only that, you can even lock and hide individual WhatsApp chats. And now, the screen lock feature on the web version of the messaging app is set to offer a notable boost to on-device privacy and security. With this feature enabled, you can be confident that your chats will remain private, even if you step away from your computer.

Currently, only a small number of beta testers have access to this feature. To check if the feature is live for you, head to Settings -> Privacy in the WhatsApp web app. If the feature is live, you will find a new Screen Lock option in the menu. If it’s not available yet, we urge you to wait for a few weeks.