WhatsApp Will Now Let You Send Photos in HD Quality

Another day, another new WhatsApp feature! Meta has been adding new features on WhatsApp every now and then and this time, it is going to solve a major problem one might face while sharing pictures; the inability to share high-quality images. Yes, you will now be able to share HD photos. Have a look at the details.

Now Share HD Images on WhatsApp

WhatsApp will now allow you to send photos in HD quality with less compression, dismissing the need for you to reply on other platforms like Google Drive or WeTransfer. So, if you have high-resolution images of a trip you just had, you will be able to just ‘WhatsApp!‘

This feature has been in the works for a while now but has just arrived. Up until now, no matter the quality of your images, they have been heavily compressed so that transfers become easier and quicker. This won’t be the case anymore, hopefully!

It is revealed that the photos will remain in Standard quality while being sent by default and you will have to enable the HD option every time you send a photo. The ‘HD’ option will appear at the top next to the editing tools while you send something to people. This can be a hindrance but at least we have an option to turn it around! Also, if you receive a low-quality image due to certain reasons like low network, you will have to option to upgrade it to HD.

The ability to send photos in HD quality will be available for Android and iOS users globally in the coming weeks. And while this is currently limited to just photos, it will eventually roll out to videos too. So, a sigh of relief here!

In addition, WhatsApp is widely rolling out translucent bottom and top navigation bars and share sheets to iOS users, along with an updated sticker tray and message editing support for media and captions. So, are you happy with WhatsApp’s latest addition? Let us know your thoughts on this in the comments below.