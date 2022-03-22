WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Manually Change the App’s Language

After adding its much-awaited global media player to WhatsApp for Android last week, the Meta-owned messaging giant is now looking to add a new “App language” setting to its app. It will allow users to manually change the language of the app to their preferred choice without changing the system language of their devices. Check out the details below.

WhatsApp to Soon Get an “App Language” Setting

According to a recent report by the reputable WhatsApp beta tracker WABetaInfo, WhatsApp’s latest beta build on Android (v2.22.8.3) revealed that the company might soon allow Android users to manually change the app language using a new “App language” setting.

WhatsApp, for those unaware, supports 60 global languages on Android, and currently, the app automatically selects the system language when users set it up for the first time. However, with the new App language setting, users will be able to manually change the app’s language via its settings and without changing the language of their device.

This feature is similar to one of the key features of Android 13, which is per-app language settings. With this, Android users can change the language of apps individually from the system settings. Although the feature is live as of the latest developer preview of Android 13, it still needs a few improvements.

As for the availability of the feature on WhatsApp, the report states that it is currently under development, and the company is aiming to release it with a future update. So yeah, stay tuned for further updates, and let us know your thoughts on the new “App language” setting in the comments below.