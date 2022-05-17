WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Exit Groups Silently Without Notifying Others

Every now and then, WhatsApp is seen making headlines for its upcoming features. We recently saw it testing rich link preview for Status updates and today’s headline involves an interesting feature for WhatsApp group users. The upcoming feature can help you exit from any annoying WhatsApp groups silently, without others knowing. Here are the details.

Exiting WhatsApp Groups Will Soon Be Easier

A new report by WABetaInfo reveals that the Meta-owned messaging app is working on bringing the ability to leave a WhatsApp group without notifying others. It is said that with a future update, whenever you plan to exit a group on the platform, only the group admins will know of the move.

A screenshot shows that if you opt to leave a group, a pop-up will appear to notify you that only you and the group admin will know of the decision. Here’s a look.

Image: WABetaInfo

At present, if someone exits a WhatsApp group, a system notification is displayed on the group, which tells each member of the group about the change. In the future, this shall not be the case and will help you easily get rid of a WhatsApp group without much complication. But, it may prove futile if each member of a WhatsApp group is an admin. In case you don’t know, multiple people can be an admin of a group on WhatsApp.

The report states that the feature is still under development and will take some time to reach beta users. The ability to exit WhatsApp groups silently is expected to be made available for Android, iOS, and desktop users. It remains to be seen when it will be widely available.

To recall, the messaging platform will soon allow you to add up to 512 people to a single group, thus, increasing its limit from 256 members. To make group admins handle all their groups better, it has also introduced the Communities tab, which is soon expected to reach users. It is also developing the ability to show rich link previews in WhatsApp Status and might even introduce the ability to react to a Status with an emoji.