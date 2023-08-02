WhatsApp to Soon Let You Set Group Permissions While Making It

WhatsApp is planning to add a new update to groups, making things convenient for users, especially admins by setting things straight before a group is created. This new feature is being tested for both Android and iOS. Here’s a look at what this is about.

New WhatsApp Group Feature in the Works

A report by WABetaInfo suggests that WhatsApp is testing the ability to set permission for groups while creating one, as part of both Android (version 2.23.16.3) and iOS (version 2.23.15.70) beta updates.

This will help you set certain group restrictions before the group is functional, especially when it is a large group and it would make more sense for admins to add restrictions right from the beginning. So, while making a group, you will be able to turn off disappearing messages or enable/disable more permissions to ease the process. You can check out the screenshot below for a better idea.

Source: WABetaInfo

In addition to this, WhatsApp is also testing a new Avatar pack, which includes animated Avatars. This can help make conversations more interactive and fun, especially for those who like the use of this aspect more often than not.

This comes after the Meta-owned messaging platform was found testing new features for Android users. This includes a Safety Tools page to make new users aware of the various privacy features and a redesigned search bar for enhanced accessibility. Plus, another WhatsApp group-related feature is in the works, which will allow you to forward a message to a new group.

All of the above-mentioned features have started rolling out to a few beta users but there’s no word on their availability. Given WhatsApp’s frequency of launching new features, these could soon make their official entry. We shall update you on this once we start seeing these features on WhatsApp’s stable version. So, watch out for further updates.