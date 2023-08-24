WhatsApp Will Now Let You Have a Group Without a Name

WhatsApp is adding a new feature, which can prove useful while creating a group. This new feature lets you create a group without the need to name it, as announced by Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg recently. Have a look at the details below.

WhatsApp Groups Don’t Need to Have Names!

WhatsApp is now making group naming optional while you are in the process of making it. This can be of big help, especially when you just can’t come up with a name (we have all been there!) Or when you are in dire need of a group and don’t want to indulge in the hassle of finding a name.

This feature, is, however, available for groups that have up to 6 people added. When you try to create a group and add only these many people, the Group Name section will remain optional. But if more people are required, the option will become mandatory. For those who don’t know, WhatsApp lets you add up to 1,024 members to a group.

This comes in addition to the optional nature of adding a group image. And since a group name is missing, the group will appear to everyone differently. Basically, how you save the phone numbers on your phone. WhatsApp says that if you are “added into a group with people who do not have your contact saved, your phone number will appear within the group name.“

The ability to create WhatsApp groups without naming them is now available for all iOS and Android users. We have got to try it but you haven’t, just wait for it to roll out gradually. For the uninitiated, WhatsApp recently added the ability to send HD-quality images, which has also started rolling for all. You can check our article on how to share HD photos on WhatsApp for a better idea. And, it recently added the ability for you to share your screen during video calls with an aim to enhance its calling capabilities.

So, what are your thoughts about the new ‘nameless group‘ feature on WhatsApp? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.