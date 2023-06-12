WhatsApp Planning This Change for the Floating Action Button on Android

WhatsApp for Android is expected to gain significant design improvements and visual refreshes. This is done in an effort to make the messaging app more appealing to its users. Recent reports indicate that the popular messaging platform is working to introduce a bottom navigation bar and a redesigned Context Menu on Android. Now, it seems like we might see some visual changes to the Action Button as well. Continue reading to know more.

Redesigned WhatsApp Action Button Coming Soon!

As per a WABetaInfo report, the Meta-owned messaging giant is looking to redesign the floating Action Button with Material You theming support. The floating Action Button, located in the bottom right corner of the app allows you to start a new chat instantly. This overhaul is part of the latest WhatsApp Beta for Android version 2.23.12.15.

Image” WABetaInfo

The above screenshot gives you a side-by-side comparison between the current version and the prospective change to the Action Button. As you can notice, the future update is set to change the circular icon to a rounded square icon commonly known as a “squircle.” It also seems like the icon will follow Android’s Material Design 3 guidelines.

However, do note that this change will not only limit itself to the floating Action Button. The buttons within the call and status bar are also expected to follow the same theming principle. To recall, WhatsApp was also found testing the Material You-based toggle. This will be a welcoming addition since Android users have been waiting to taste Material You integration on WhatsApp. Further, with the slew of UI/UX overhauls, it seems like Meta is actually listening to its users.

As of now, this feature is still in development. It is not yet available for beta testers as well. However, we expect some beta users to taste this implementation soon. In the coming weeks, there can be a wider beta rollout. As of now, we cannot comment on the public availability of this design overhaul.

We will keep you updated on the latest developments as and when they arrive. So, stay tuned and do comment your thoughts on the redesigned Action Button for Android.