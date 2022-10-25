[UPDATE: Back Online] WhatsApp is Down; App Faces Outage Across Several Countries

Facing trouble sending messages on WhatsApp? Well, you are not alone. The Meta-owned messaging app is facing a widespread outage, affecting a major chunk of its over 2 billion userbase worldwide. Here’s a look at all of the details and when WhatsApp will be functional again.

WhatsApp Faces Global Outage

As per several users, WhatsApp stopped working at around 12:45 PM IST (or 12:25 PM PST) for many around the globe. DownDetector has seen a massive surge in the number of complaints over the past over. Users have since taken to social media to discuss the outage, and they are unable to send messages, update their profiles, or sign up for new accounts. We independently verified these claims and were unable to share messages or images on WhatsApp.

WhatsApp has been facing this widespread outage for over an hour, with WABetaInfo reporting that the issue is server-side. Meta has confirmed that it is aware of the outage to TechCrunch. In an official statement, it said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible.”

Currently, we have no concrete information for when WhatsApp services will be restored. So stay tuned for more updates