WhatsApp Will Soon Let You Send Images as Stickers via Its Desktop App

WhatsApp has been testing a lot of new features lately. Other than multi-device support, the company has not rolled out any significant features to its desktop counterpart in recent days. We saw the company test audio/ video calling for WhatsApp web and desktop in late 2020. Now, as per recent reports, the Facebook-owned messaging giant is working on a new feature for WhatsApp desktop to enable users to instantly create WhatsApp stickers from an image and send them to contacts.

Send Images as Stickers in WhatsApp

Initially spotted by reputable WhatsApp tipster WABetaInfo, the “Send Image as Sticker” feature is currently under development and not even available to beta testers as of now. It essentially allows WhatsApp desktop users to convert an image into a sticker with just a tap of a button within the app.

How Does it Work?

The Send Image as Sticker feature, once available for users, will add a new sticker icon next to the caption bar while sending an image to a contact. Tapping the new icon will instantly convert the image into a sticker, which you can then send to your contacts using the desktop client. So, this feature eliminates the need for using third-party apps to create stickers from images.

Image: WABetaInfo

Once sent, the image will appear as a sticker in the chat window of your contacts.

Image: WABetaInfo

Now, although we do not know whether your contacts will be able to add the sent sticker to their favorites list or not. But, considering the fact that the image appears as a sticker in the chat windows, chances are they will be able to do so. This way, your contact will then be able to send your image-cum-stickers to other chats as well.

As for availability, WABetaInfo reports that it is currently under development. However, as per the report, WhatsApp will soon roll it out to all beta testers with a future update to the desktop client.