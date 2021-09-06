WhatsApp Gains New Money Heist Stickers Pack; Here’s How to Get It Right Now!

Last year, before the release of season 4 of the uber-popular Netflix original series Money Heist (La Casa De Papel), we saw users posting stories using a hilarious Instagram face filter related to the TV show. Now, following the release of the series’ fifth installment, WhatsApp has added animated Money Heist stickers showcasing some of the loved characters from the TV show.

In this article, we have included a step-by-step guide to download and use the Money Heist stickers on WhatsApp for Android and iOS. So, be sure to read this story till the end to get the stickers on your device.

How to Download Money Heist Stickers on WhatsApp (iOS)

To download the stickers on WhatsApp on your iOS device, follow the steps below.

Open WhatsApp on your iPhone and move to a chat window.

Tap the text field to bring up the on-screen keyboard and tap the sticker icon located at the right side of the text field.

On the Sticker menu, tap the “+” button to add new sticker packs on WhatsApp.

On the Sticker download page, you will find the new “Sticker Heist” sticker pack at the top. Tap the sticker pack to preview it or simply tap the download button next to it to add them to your “My Stickers” section.

This way, you will be able to download the Money Heist stickers on WhatsApp on your iOS device. To use them, tap the sticker button on the text field and show your love for the show on WhatsApp, but don’t dole out any spoilers.

How to Download Money Heist Stickers on WhatsApp (Android)

Now, if you are using an Android device and want to get these animated stickers on WhatsApp, follow the steps below.

Open WhatsApp on your Android device and go to a chat window.

Tap the emoji icon on the left side of the text field to bring up the emoji and sticker page. Then, tap the sticker icon at the bottom.

Now, tap the “+” icon to go to the Sticker download page. You will find the “Stickers Heist” pack at the top of the list.

Tap the sticker pack to preview it and tap the download button at the bottom to add the pack to your stickers list.

Following the addition of the sticker pack, you will find it on the stickers page of your WhatsApp chats. From there, you can tap on any of the Money Heist stickers to send them to your friends and family on WhatsApp.

Download the Money Heist Stickers on WhatsApp Right Now!

This is how you get the new Money Heist stickers on WhatsApp for your iOS and Android device. The sticker pack contains animated stickers of many fan-favorite characters of the show, including Nairobi, Berlin, Bogota, Tokyo, and of course, the Professor. So if you are a fan of the show, add the sticker pack on WhatsApp right now. I hope this guide helps you download the stickers pack if you haven’t before.