WhatsApp’s Companion Mode to Link Two Phones Now in Testing

WhatsApp has been planning on adding a new Companion mode for you to link two smartphones to one WhatsApp account for a while now. Recently, this feature became available for Android tablets and as part of a beta update and now, the same is being tested for a secondary smartphone.

You Will Soon Be Able to Use WhatsApp on Two Phones

A recent report by WABetaInfo reveals that WhatsApp has started rolling out the Companion mode for some Android users as part of beta version 2.22.24.18. This will let you link a secondary phone to the same account so that managing it on two devices becomes easier.

A shared screenshot reveals that there will be an option to link a device while setting up WhatsApp on another phone under the three-dotted menu in the top left corner. If this appears, you will be able to do the deed.

Image: WABetaInfo

Once two mobile phones are linked by following the on-screen instructions, all your chats will be synced to the secondary phone. However, some features will remain unavailable due to the beta nature of the feature These will be the ability to view live locations and manage broadcast lists and stickers. The chats and calls will be end-to-end encrypted.

The Companion mode is an extension of the Multi-device feature, which allows you to link up to 4 devices and use WhatsApp on any of the options available. This currently doesn’t include another phone or tablet. There are chances that you might be able to link more than two smartphones to one WhatsApp account.

It’s said that this feature should roll out to more users in the coming weeks. We can expect stable users on both Android and iOS to get it soon. However, there’s no word on when this will happen. We will let you know whenever things become official. So, stay tuned, and do tell us if this upcoming WhatsApp feature interests you in the comments below. Until then, you can also check out our article on How to use the same WhatsApp account on two phones in case you want to use this functionality right now!