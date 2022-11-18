WhatsApp Makes It Easier for You to Search for Businesses

WhatsApp’s aim to become a haven for businesses is taking a new step as the Meta-owned messaging platform has introduced some new features. This includes the ability to look for businesses with more ease, the ability to shop directly via WhatsApp, and more.

New WhatsApp Business Features Introduced

WhatsApp will now let you search for businesses, small or large, by categories like travel or banking. The business can also be searched by name. There will be a Discover Business option to easily look for one and this will dismiss the need for looking for business phone numbers via their websites.

Image: Meta

The ‘Business Search’ is said to be a secure thing and will be done in a way that no one will know your account made the search. This is currently being rolled out in Brazil, Colombia, Indonesia, Mexico, and the UK. In Brazil, small businesses can be looked for too. One thing to note is that WhatsApp’s Business Search is for its Business Platform.

WhatsApp is also introducing in-chat payments via debit and credit cards in Brazil so that shopping directly via the messaging app isn’t a hassle. This feature was first launched in India with the introduction of the ability to shop from JioMart from WhatsApp. The new feature comes after WhatsApp introduced WhatsApp Pay in Brazil, one of its important markets, but was halted by the country’s central bank. It was launched in India, though.

In a blog post, WhatsApp says that this will be “a game-changer for people and businesses looking to buy and sell on WhatsApp without having to go to a website, open another app or pay in person.“

It remains to be seen when Business Search on WhatsApp will be expanded to more regions, including India. As for the shopping experience, we are yet to see if it becomes available in other countries too. Do share your thoughts with us on the new WhatsApp business features in the comments below.