WhatsApp has just released a new beta version of its popular instant messaging app through the Google Play Beta Program, bringing a couple of minor UI changes, including a slightly redesigned ‘System Event’ layout that shows important announcements about encryption, etc. The update, which bumps up the version number to 2.20.8, now shows yellow text inside the aforementioned system event bubbles, as seen in the screenshot below.

Do note that the feature is to be officially available in the latest version, but will be turned on through a future update, according to WABetaInfo. Apart from that, there’s no real change to write home about, which unfortunately means that the much-awaited Dark Mode continues to remain MIA even as the Facebook-owned company has been slowly but surely incorporating various ‘Dark Mode’ elements into the app over the past several months.

WhatsApp has reportedly been working on a Dark Mode for what seems to be an eternity, but while the feature itself still remains elusive, the company late last year introduced a dark-themed preview widget on Android as a prelude to the real thing. However, as seen from the screenshot below, it is more of a ‘night blue’ color rather than the full AMOLED dark mode that most users would have ideally wanted.

In case you don’t know it already, WhatsApp has long been rumored to roll out a Dark Mode to its popular messaging app, although there’s no word on when that might happen. While some of the recent changes suggest that the eventual rollout may not be that far away, there’s still no official ETA, so it will be interesting to see when the company will get around to bringing the one feature that all WhatsApp users seem to be clamoring for over the past several years.