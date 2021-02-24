Google has been working to improve the Google Maps navigation experience for users. The company was spotted testing the much-awaited dark mode for Google Maps with select users last September via a server-side update. Now, the company has made the official announcement and is rolling out dark mode to Android users.

Google announced the rollout of the dark theme for Google Maps along with an array of features for its other apps and services. These include new features for messages, TalkBack, Android Auto, and a few others. Hidden amongst these, Google mentioned the dark theme for Google Maps on Android.

As per the company, the dark theme in Google Maps will give users’ eyes “a much-needed break” from all the “screen fatigue” they experience. Moreover, the feature will “save on battery life” and make the navigation experience comfortable for users.

The new dark theme can be found in the settings menu, under the “Theme” section. Users will get three options to set the dark mode – Always in dark theme, Always in light theme, Same as device theme. So, users can select the “Same as device theme” option to follow the system-wide theme on Android.

Now, Google says that the dark theme update for Google Maps will be “soon expanding to all Android users globally”. Although all of the other Android features the company announced will make their way to users this Spring, the dark theme will start rolling out “in the coming weeks”. There is, however, no information on when the dark theme will come to the iOS app.