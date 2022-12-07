WhatsApp Now Introduces Avatars for All

After introducing Avatars (similar to Apple Memoji and Snapchat Bitmoji) for Facebook and Instagram, Meta has now brought the same to WhatsApp. With this, you will be able to send WhatsApp Avatars as stickers for a more personalized chatting experience.

WhatsApp Avatars Introduced

WhatsApp Avatars, which will be a personalized version of you, can be sent across as stickers (over 36 custom sticker options will be available) and even be used as a profile photo.

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg, in an official statement, said, “We’re bringing avatars to WhatsApp! Now you can use your avatar as a sticker in chats. More styles coming soon across all our apps.“

Image: Mark Zuckerberg/Facebook

WhatsApp Avatars can be created by using a combination of hairstyles, clothing options, facial features, and more that match your look. Avatars on WhatsApp should be the same as the ones on Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp says that it will continue to roll out new enhancements for Avatars such as lighting, shading, hairstyle textures, and more to make them better with time.

It is said that WhatsApp Avatars will now be available for all users globally, starting today. However, I couldn’t access mine on the app. We expect it to be a gradual rollout. We will provide more details on this once it properly goes live. Do let us know if you have access to Avatars on WhatsApp in the comments below.

Meanwhile, you can check out how you can make on on Instagram and Facebook from over here for a better idea.