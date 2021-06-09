WhatsApp has finally started rolling out voice call support for the Jio Phone and other KaiOS-based feature phones in the market. Starting today, Jio Phone and other smart feature phone users will be able to make WhatsApp voice calls on their devices.

The messaging giant started rolling out a new update for its app on KaiOS recently. Jio Phone and other KaiOS phone users can simply update WhatsApp to the latest version (v2.2110.41) to get the feature enabled.

For the unaware, WhatsApp was released for KaiOS-based devices back in 2018. Since then, the app has been the top KaiOS non-system app with the highest monthly active users worldwide. While KaiOS users were able to send messages on WhatsApp, they couldn’t make audio calls via the app until today.

WhatsApp released the audio calling feature for smartphone users way back in 2015. However, the company did not add this feature to its web platform until recently. So, following the roll-out of the audio/ video calling for WhatsApp desktop and web, the company has extended the voice calling feature to the KaiOS platform.

Now, although the update brings voice calling support to the Jio Phone and other KaiOS phones, WhatsApp’s voice calling feature depends on the VoIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) technology. Hence, to use the feature on the said devices, users need to be connected to a Wi-Fi network or a cellular network. It will work on devices equipped with at least 512MB of RAM.

Once they connect their devices to the internet, they will be able to make voice calls to friends and family members using WhatsApp. Additionally, users will be able to receive voice calls just like standard calls on their devices, considering they keep their devices connected to the internet all the time.

So, if you are a Jio Phone or any KaiOS-based device user, update WhatsApp right away to get the feature. It is a pretty useful addition as it will allow feature phone users to connect with their loved ones over voice calls in a cost-effective way.