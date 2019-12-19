Western Digital has recently launched the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go USB Type-C Pendrive with a swivel design. The new pendrive is aimed at smartphones, and according to Western Digital, is meant for “premium consumers to create, manage and

preserve their digital content.”

As mentioned above, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go pendrive comes with a swivel design, with a USB-C connector on one end, and a USB Type-A connector on the other, allowing users to transfer data between their USB Type-C smartphones, tablets (such as the iPad Pro), MacBooks and computers using USB Type-C ports or Type-A ports.

The pendrive is available in multiple storage capacity variants to suit a wide range of use-cases. The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go can be purchased in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, or 256GB options, and thanks to the USB 3.1 Gen 1 support, the pendrive gets read speeds of up to 150MB/s which is great.

Moreover, to help users manage their files more efficiently, the SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go pendrive comes with the SanDisk Memory Zone app preinstalled. With this app, users can view all their files in one single view, and organise their files better with help from the app. The app can also be helpful to free up space on customers’ phones by automatically offloading downloaded files from their smartphones and onto the pendrive, or even a microSD card.

The SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Go is available at a starting price of ₹1,050 for the 32GB variant, all the way up to ₹5,300 for the 256GB pendrive. Western Digital says the pendrive is available at select retailers and e-commerce websites across India. However, at the time of this writing, I was unable to find the pendrive on any e-commerce websites in India. It is listed on the official Western Digital website, but you can’t buy it from there either.