Western Digital has today launched its latest SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe USB Type-C pendrive in India. The pendrive follows an all-metal swivel design and is intended for easily transferring content between USB-C phones.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe offers support for USB 3.1 Gen 1 and hence, you will get up to 150MB/s read speeds. Thanks to the swivel design, you can use the pendrive to connect with both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports.

In addition, Western Digital offers a handy application it calls Memory Zone along with the pendrive. The app automatically backs up your latest photos, videos, music, documents, and contacts.

SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe: Pricing and Availability

WD offers SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe in 32GB, 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage options. The 32GB variant will cost Rs.849, while the 64GB model is set to go on sale at Rs. 1,179. The 128GB and 256GB models will be sold at Rs.1,869 and Rs.3,249 respectively. 512GB variant will retail at Rs.6,449, whereas the high-end 1TB model will be available to purchase at Rs.13,529.

The company will first offer the pendrive through Amazon India, starting from the 4th of July. It will eventually be available from other leading retailers as well. You can pre-order the pendrive right now from Amazon India. If you order the gadget in the pre-order period, you get Rs.50 instant discount on the 32GB model via Amazon Coupons and the discount goes up to Rs.650 for the 1TB model.

Buy SanDisk Ultra Dual Drive Luxe