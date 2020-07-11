Plugging in USB cables the right way in the first attempt is arguably one of the most underrated satisfying things in life. While the process might sound simple and boring in theory, let’s not forget the times we’ve awkwardly tried connecting USB cables or pen drives multiple times in a desperate hope to get it right.

Well, not anymore. In this article, we will be discussing a simple trick that will make you think, “Why didn’t I notice this all this time 🤦🏽‍♂️?”. With all that said, let’s get to the trick.

In fact, the trick is quite easy and straightforward. All you have to do is look at those little square holes present in the metal part of the connector. If you can see the metallic connectors present inside, then that my friend, is always the side up.

On the other hand, if you see a plasticky layer through the holes, you can rest assured that it is the ‘down’ side of the cable. In addition, the USB logo will always be on the side up. Hence, that’s something you can register in your mind for visually identifying the right side every single time.

As a side note, if you’re trying to plug in your USB cable to a CPU with vertical ports, you’ll be glad to know that the up side (the one with the USB logo) will typically face towards the right.

Until USB-C completely takes over the planet (I hope it does within the next 5 years), this neat trick will come in handy to plug in USB cables like a pro, while saving yourself some time and unwanted frustration in the process.