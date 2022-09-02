USB 4 Version 2.0 Details Announced; Expect up to 80 Gbps Speeds

The next-gen USB 4 Version 2.0 specifications are now out, courtesy of the USB Promoter Group. It is revealed that the USB 4 Version 2.o will bring along a major upgrade to the data transfer speeds, doubling it to 80 Gbps over USB Type-C cable and connector. Here are more details to know.

USB 4. Version 2.0 Specs Revealed

The 80 Gbps data transfer speeds will be achieved by a new physical layer architecture with the use of 40 Gbps passive Type-C cables and 80 Gbps Type-C active cables. It will also support updated data and display protocols and there’s an increase in the available bandwidth.

The data protocol brings support for USB 3.2 data tunneling for speed up to 20 Gbps. There’s also support for the upgraded DisplayPort and PCIe specifications. Additionally, USB 4 Version 2.0 comes with support for USB4 Version 1.0, USB 3.2, USB 2.0 and Thunderbolt 3.

Brad Saunders, USB Promoter Group Chairman, said, “Once again following USB tradition, this updated USB4 specification doubles data performance to deliver higher levels of functionality to the USB Type-C ecosystem. Solutions seeing the most benefit from this speed enhancement include higher-performance displays, storage, and USB-based hubs and docks.“

The USB Promoter Group, which includes Apple, Microsoft, Intel, and more, has also confirmed to update the specifications of the USB Type-C and USB Power Delivery (USB PD) soon and this shall happen prior to the USB DevDays developer events scheduled for November.

In addition, USB 3.2, DisplayPort, and PCI Express (PCIe) data tunneling are in line for major updates.

We expect to get more details on the USB 4 2.0 and USB Type-C, and USB PD specifications during the USB Developer Days 2022. The event will take place on November 1-2 in Seattle/WA and November 15-16 in Seoul/South Korea. It remains to be seen when this standard will be commercially available!