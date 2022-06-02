Vivo’s next Flagship Smartphone Tipped to Support 200W Fast Charging

While Vivo recently launched its flagship Vivo X80 series, there are already rumors about the company’s next-gen flagship smartphone. Even though not much is known about the device as of now, a recent tip suggests that Vivo could enable support for 200W fast charging for its upcoming flagship smartphone. Here are the details!

Vivo to Launch First Phone with 200W Fast Charging Support

Reputable Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station recently took to Weibo to report that the next generation of Vivo’s flagship smartphone would come with support for 200W fast charging. The tipster previously thought that the device would come with 100W fast charging. However, now, as per his latest post (image attached below), the smartphone will support 20V/10A charging with a maximum power output of 200W.

It is also worth noting that the whole line will be backward-compatible with other fast charging standards like 120W, 80W, 60W, and more. Moreover, DCS also mentioned that the upcoming Vivo device will be fueled by a battery with more than 4,000mAh capacity.

Now, to recall, Vivo’s current flagship X80 series supports 80W fast charging capabilities. Furthermore, the current highest standard for fast charging in the commercial space is 150W with smartphones like the Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R supporting the same.

Although we have seen Xiaomi showcase its very own 200W fast charging technology last year, the company hasn’t yet integrated this into its commercial smartphones yet. Xiaomi’s tech can fully charge a 4,00mAh in just 8 minutes. Even Oppo has shown the current highest 240W fast charging tech that can fully charge a 4,500mAh battery in 9 minutes. But remains to be seen when it will reach a widely available phone.

So, with the jump to 200W fast charging support for its upcoming smartphones, Vivo aims to up the ante in the fast-charging space. However, other details regarding the device are currently in the dark. We also do not even have a name for the upcoming Vivo device. So, stay tuned for further updates on the same, and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.