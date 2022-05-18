Vivo X80 Series with Zeiss Cameras Launched in India Starting at Rs 54,999

After launching its flagship Vivo X80 series in China and the global market earlier this year, Vivo has now brought the devices to India. The Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro come with Zeiss-backed cameras and other premium specs and features. Check out the details below to find out about the key specs, features, price, and availability details in India.

Vivo X80 Series: Price and Availability

The Vivo X80 series falls in the premium segment in India and starts at Rs 54,999 to compete with the likes of the OnePlus 10 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, and more. Here’s a look at the prices:

Vivo X80 Pro

12GB+256GB: Rs 79,999

Vivo X80

8GB+128GB: Rs 54,999

12GB+256GB: Rs 59,999

Both the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro will be available for pre-booking on May 18 with the first sale going live on May 25. They will be available on Flipkart and Vivo’s official channels across India. While the X80 Pro comes in a single Cosmic Black color, the X80 gets two options: Urban Blue and Cosmic Black.

Vivo X80 and X80 Pro: Specs and Features

The Vivo X80 series, including the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro, are camera-focused smartphones that support various advanced imaging and video capabilities. These include the Zeiss Cinematic Bokeh, Zeiss Natural Color 2.0, enhanced night mode, micro-gimbal mode, and more. Furthermore, the lenses of the Vivo X80 devices come with the Zeiss T* coating to reduce stray light and ghosting effects while capturing high-quality images or videos.

The Vivo X80 Pro features a quad-camera setup at the back, including a primary 50MP Samsung GNV sensor with OIS, a 48MP ultra-wide lens, a 12MP depth sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with OIS. The device also includes the company’s in-house, AI-backed Vivo V1+ image signal processor (ISP) to enhance images, reduce noise, and add MEMC dynamic frame insertion for videos.

Vivo X80

The Vivo X80, on the other hand, comes with a triple-camera setup at the back, including a primary 50MP Sony IMX866 RGB sensor (which is a first for any device) with OIS, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP depth sensor. Both the Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro sport a 32MP selfie shooter housed inside a top-center punch-hole at the front.

Now, speaking of the front, both the Vivo X80 and X80 Pro feature a 6.78-inch Samsung E5 AMOLED display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate. However, while the higher-end X80 Pro comes with a QHD panel with a 2K resolution, the vanilla X80 has a Full HD+ resolution.

Under the hood, the Vivo X80 Pro packs the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS memory. On the other hand, the standard Vivo X80 packs the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Both the models have the Vivo V1+ chip inside as well.

As for the battery, the X80 Pro packs a 4,700mAh battery with support for TUV Rheinland-certified 80W fast charging. The Vivo X80, however, packs a smaller 4,500mAh battery with similar fast charging capabilities.

Other than these, the Vivo X80 series comes with an advanced 4,285 sq. mm Liquid-Vapor Cooling system for thermal management. They also support 5G networks, the latest Wi-Fi 6, and up to Bluetooth 5.3. The Vivo X80 and the X80 Pro run the Android 12-based FunTouch OS 12 out-of-the-box and also come with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. Although there is an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance only on the higher-end X80 Pro model and not for the vanilla X80 device.