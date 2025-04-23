Is Your DSLR Dated? The Vivo X200 Ultra Might Make You Think So

Vivo’s X200 Pro was considered to be the best camera phone of the year back in 2024 by many, and you would think that the company would be satisfied with what they achieved there. But no! Vivo has now announced the X200 Ultra in China following months of leaks, and the phone packs a beefy spec sheet and camera setup. Let’s check out its internals and availability below.

Vivo X200 Ultra: Key Specifications

With the X200 Ultra, Vivo is leaving no stones unturned, featuring the latest and the best of everything that the industry has to offer. The phone comes with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO AMOLED display. This is 0.4-inch larger than the X200 Pro and has a higher resolution. The panel supports Dolby Vision and is protected by Armor Glass.

Image Credit: Vivo

However, the highlight of the phone is its tremendous camera setup, featuring a 50 MP 1/1.28-inch Sony sensor with optical image stabilization. Then there’s another 50 MP 12-millimeter f/2.0 ultrawide lens. Then there’s the 200 MP 1/1.4-inch 85-millimeter periscope lens with a 3.7x zoom. There’s also a 50 MP selfie shooter in the front of the phone.

Image Credit: Vivo

With such heavy lifters at the back and the front, there will be no reason for you to pick up your camera instead of this phone. If you have doubts on the video front, then let me tell you that the Vivo X200 Ultra can capture 10-bit 4K video at 60FPS and maxes out at 120FPS. The phone even features a shutter button, much like the new iPhones, to zoom in or out or adjust exposure.

Image Credit: Vivo

If that ain’t enough, Vivo is also introducing their Photography Kit, which features a grip that has a dedicated record button. A settings dial that you can customize at your whim, and a 2,300mAh battery to keep the phone topped up. The kit also features a 2.35x telephoto converter lens. It can be attached to the 200MP camera, further extending its range from 3.7x to 8.7x in total.

The Ultra carries the same aluminum frame and glass build, with IP68+IP69 protection against dust and water damage. Internally, it comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. The base model carries 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 256GB of UFS 4.1 storage. The top model will fetch you 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage. It also houses a 6,000mAh capacity battery.

Pricing and Availability

With these out-of-the-ordinary specs and the outstanding cameras, there is no doubt that the Vivo deserves the Ultra moniker. The phone launched in China and comes in silver, red, and black colors.

The X200 Ultra starts at 6,499 yuan (around $890) for the base variant and 7,999 yuan (around $1,096) for the 1TB option. If you want the Photography Kit, you’ll need to spend an additional 2,598 yuan (around $356). Otherwise, you can pay 9,699 yuan (around $1,329) to get the kit along with the top-tier model.

Along with the Vivo X200 Ultra, the company also announced the X200s. This is a compact phone and the first one to feature the latest MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor.