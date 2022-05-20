Vivo Y75 with 44MP Front Camera, 44W Fast Charging Launched in India

Vivo has introduced a new budget phone in its Y series called the Y75 in India. The phone puts focus on the selfie camera performance (and even on the rear cameras), supports 44W fast charging, and gets an AMOLED display on board. Here are all the details on its spec sheet, price, and more details.

Vivo Y75: Specs and Features

The Y75 is a sleek device with flat edges and a stylish design. While the Moonlight Shadow is a classic black color option, the Dancing Wave can easily please the ones looking for a funky-looking phone. Both come with support for an anti-fingerprint coating at the back. The front has a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and sadly, there’s a waterdrop notch.

The camera department houses a 44MP EyeFocus front camera for focused, sharper, and clearer selfies. It also supports multi-style portrait mode, Double Exposure, AI Extreme Night, and Steadiface Selfie Video. The back camera setup includes a 50MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. You can also use the dual-view video mode, bokeh effects for rear cameras, night mode, and more.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and hence, there’s no 5G support. A single 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage option is available. The phone also supports the RAM expansion functionality for the added 4GB of RAM.

It is backed by a 4,050mAh battery with support for 44W FlashCharge fast charging, which can charge the phone by 65% in 30 minutes. While it runs the latest FunTouch OS 12, there’s still Android 11 available. This is somewhat disappointing as various phones in this price segment like the Realme 9 Pro series have started coming with Android 12 out-of-the-box.

The Vivo Y75 supports Hi-Res Audio, multi-Turbo mode, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and more.

Price and Availability

The Vivo Y75 is priced at Rs 20,999 and is now up for grabs via Flipkart, Vivo India E-store, and across all partner retail stores in India.

There’s also an offer to avail. Interested buyers can get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 on the use of ICICI, SBI, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard cards until 31st May 2022.