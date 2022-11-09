MediaTek Dimensity 9200 5G Chipset Introduced; Check out the Details!

MediaTek has introduced the new Dimensity 9200 5G chipset for flagship phones. The SoC is a successor to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 chipset and is the first one to feature ARM Cortex X3 with clock speeds of up to 3.0GHz. Check out all the details below.

MediaTek Dimensity 9200: Details

The 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200 chipset comes with an 8-core system, comprising Arm Cortex-X3 at 3.05GHz, 3 Arm Cortex-A715 at 2.85GHz, and 4 Arm Cortex-A510 at 1.8GHz CPU cores. It is said to provide up to 35% improved AI APU performance in the ETHZ5.0 benchmark and up to 30% power savings with AI-NR compared to the MediaTek Dimensity 9000.

It comes with support for LPDDR5X with support for up to 8533Mbps memory and FS 4.0 with Multi-Circular Queue (MCQ). For graphics, there’s the Arm Immortalis-G715 GPU, which comes with hardware-based ray tracing. The chipset also has support for MediaTek’s HyperEngine 6.0 Gaming Technology for faster and enhanced gaming. Additional gaming tidbits include MediaTek AI-SR and MEMC.

The Dimensity 9200 can also enable support for a 144Hz display in WQHD resolution and a 5K display but with a 60Hz refresh rate. MediaTek MiraVision 890 allows for a brighter and more detailed visual experience.

For imaging, the Imagiq 890 image signal processor (ISP) can enable better low-light shots, better cinematic videos, and enjoy improved AI motion unblur technology. There’s also support for native RGBW sensors.

The SoC comes with Wi-Fi 7, sub-6GHz and super-fast mmWave 5G connectivity, Bluetooth version 5.3, Bluetooth low energy (LE) audio, and more.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will be reaching smartphones by the end of this year. Vivo has already confirmed that the next Vivo X90 will be powered by the Dimensity 9200 SoC. We can expect Xiaomi, Oppo, and more to include the new chipset. The MediaTek Dimensity 9200 will compete with the upcoming Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is expected to be introduced soon. Stay tuned to know more about this.