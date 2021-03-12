Vivo, on Friday, started sending out media invites for the launch event of its upcoming Vivo X60 series in India. Originally launched in China back in December last year, the premium X60 lineup is all set to launch in the country on March 25. Recent rumors suggested that Vivo might also launch the X50 Pro Plus alongside the X60-series this month in India, but there’s no official confirmation as of now.

Vivo X60 Series Launching in India on March 25

Vivo is focusing on photography with the X60-series, and is marketing the upcoming lineup with the tagline ‘Photography Redefined’. On the dedicated X60 series microsite on Vivo’s official India website, the company is highlighting its collaboration with the legendary German company, Carl Zeiss, for the specialized camera lenses in the X60 series.

The Vivo X60 lineup will include the vanilla X60, alongside the X60 Pro and X60 Pro+, all of which will ship with Snapdragon 800-series processors in the Indian market. While the X60 Pro+ launched with Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 888 Soc under the hood, the micro-site has no mention of Qualcomm’s 2021 flagship chipset.

The company did, however, confirm that at least some devices in the lineup will come with the recently announced Snapdragon 870. This will be a change from the Chinese variants, which ship with Samsung’s Exynos 1080 SoC.

Vivo X60-series Specifications and Pricing

According to TechRadar, the Vivo X60 Pro+ will ship with a 6.56-inch FHD+ 120Hz AMOLED display. It will reportedly be powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage in India. The quad-camera setup on the device will include a 50MP main sensor, a 48MP wide-angle lens, a 32MP portrait sensor, and an 8MP periscope lens with support for 60x Super Zoom. It will also reportedly have a 32MP selfie-camera and a 4,200mAh battery with 55W Flash charge support.

As for the X60 and X60 Pro, they will apparently ship with the Snapdragon 870, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Both phones will feature a 6.56-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and a 32MP selfie camera up front. They will also offer a 48MP main camera with OIS, a 13MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 13MP portrait cam, while the Pro variant will include an additional 8MP periscope camera with 60x superzoom. All three devices will reportedly run Origin OS based on Android 11 out-of-the-box.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the company will also launch the X60 series in other Asian markets this month. The Malaysia launch, for example, will happen on March 22. The pricing and other details remain under wraps, so stay tuned for more information.