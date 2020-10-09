Samsung has officially revealed a few key details about its upcoming Exynos 1080 mobile SoC, which will replace the Exynos 980 as the company’s upper mid-range mobile processor.

As per Samsung Semiconductor China Research Institute director, Dr. Pan Xuebao, this chipset will be built on an efficient 5nm process that’s said to be the same 5nm LPE node used for the upcoming Snapdragon 875 flagship SoC. It follows suit to Apple’s new 5nm A14 Bionic chipset, which debuted with the new iPad Air, and is the first 5nm chipset made for Android phones.

Dr. Pan further reveled that the Exynos 1080 will come with the all-new ARM Cortex-A78 CPU cores and the ARM Mali-G78 GPU. He also claimed that the chip exceeds 650,000 points in AnTuTu even as it remains under development, so it is likely to hit higher scores once it is ready for mass production. For comparison, top-shelf Android phones with the Snapdragon 865 hover around the ~600,000 mark, so the upcoming hardware certainly seems promising.

There doesn’t seem to be any further official information on the chip at this point, but reports suggest that Vivo will be the first company to launch a phone powered by the Exynos 1080. While neither Samsung nor Vivo has confirmed the exact model, tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) claims that the Vivo X60 might be the first device to be powered by the Exynos 1080 chipset.

Do note that for all of its processing prowess, the Exynos 1080 will not be the flagship processor for Samsung next year. That honor will very likely go to another 5nm-based chipset – the rumored Exynos 2100, which is expected to debut in a Samsung flagship, possibly the Galaxy S21 series.