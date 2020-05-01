The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has refreshed the DisplayPort Alt Mode that got announced back in 2014 with a new standard it calls DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0. Notably, DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 brings the features of DisplayPort 2.0 to USB 4 devices.

In other words, you’ll enjoy the perks of DisplayPort 2.0 such as support for 8K 60Hz monitors with HDR, 4K 144Hz monitors with HDR, or even 16K (15360×8460) 60 Hz monitors.

If you’ve been following up with USB 4 specifications, you’re probably aware that USB 4 offers a maximum speed of 40 Gbps and DisplayPort 2.0 goes up to 80 Gbps. However, since USB 4 follows a bidirectional connection and the video doesn’t have to be sent in both ways for a monitor, DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 makes use of this nature to offer the same speeds.

“With DisplayPort Alt Mode, the USB-C connector can transmit up to 80 Gigabits per second (Gbps) of DisplayPort video data utilizing all four high-speed lanes in the cable, or up to 40 Gbps with simultaneous SuperSpeed USB data delivery”, says VESA in a press release.

As AnandTech points out, DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 doesn’t really demand USB 4 controllers on both ends of the connection like DisplayPort 2.0, which brings in better compatibility and some cost-cutting measures.

“With the new DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 specification, USB Type-C now delivers compelling single-connector solutions for docking, gaming, AR/VR HMDs, and professional HDR displays that combine 80 Gbps of video bandwidth and other important features of DisplayPort 2.0 with the transport of USB data and power delivery,” says VESA board vice chairman Syed Athar Hussain.

VESA says the first products supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode 2.0 should be up for sales starting in 2021.