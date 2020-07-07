After India, it looks like popular Chinese short video platform TikTok may soon get banned in the US over privacy concerns. That’s according to a recent report on Fox News based on their interview with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“We are taking this very seriously and we are certainly looking at it. We have worked on this very issue for a long time, whether its the problem of having Huawei technology in your infrastructure — we’ve gone all over the world and we are making real progress getting that out — we had declared ZTE a danger to American national security,” Pompeo told Fox News.

Although it has not been mentioned explicitly, it might be part of the US’ plans to ban several Chinese apps. “With respect to Chinese apps on people’s cell phones, I can assure you the United States will get this one right too,” he added.

Pompeo further warned Americans to be cautious in using TikTok, adding that they should use TikTok only if they want their private information in the hands of the Chinese Communist Party.

In response to Pompeo’s comments, here’s what a TikTok spokesperson told CNBC: “TikTok is led by an American CEO, with hundreds of employees and key leaders across safety, security, product, and public policy here in the U.S. We have no higher priority than promoting a safe and secure app experience for our users. We have never provided user data to the Chinese government, nor would we do so if asked.”

That statement is similar to the company’s earlier claims that it will never hand out data to the Chinese government. Notably, all these are happening at a time when TikTok pulled itself out of Hong Kong due to the Chinese government’s new intrusive legislation.