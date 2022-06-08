TikTok Debuts Customizable Avatars to Take on Snapchat’s Bitmoji, Apple’s Memoji

Customized avatars seem to be the new trend. With Facebook and Instagram joining the arena that has Snapchat and Apple as existing players, TikTok has also jumped onto the bandwagon and introduced TikTok Avatars. It is similar to Apple’s Memoji or Snapchat’s Bitmoji and lets users create their own customized avatars on the platform. Check out the details below to know more!

TikTok Avatars Introduced

TikTok recently announced TikTok Avatars via an official blog post and shared some details as to how users can use the feature to showcase their creativity and individuality. Users can access the TikTok Avatars via the effects section of the app and create multiple avatars with customized looks.

Speaking of customizations, TikTok Avatars offers similar customization options as its competitors like Memoji and Bitmoji. This means that users can change various elements like face shape, skin tone, and other facial features to create an avatar that resembles them. Furthermore, they can choose from an array of hairstyles, piercings, accessories, and even make-up to create their perfect TikTok Avatar. Once the avatars are created, they will be saved under the Avatar effect in the effects sections of the app.

Image Courtesy: The Verge

Now, coming to the usage, the TikTok Avatars can be morphed onto a user’s face and mimic different facial expressions on TikTok. Once they apply the TikTok Avatar effect with their desired avatar, users can then record their videos using their avatar’s face instead of their own.

The feature is currently rolling out to all TikTok users around the world. So, if you have TikTok, be sure to update it on your device to get the new feature. Unfortunately, as TikTok is currently unavailable in India, we were not able to try out the new TikTok Avatar feature. However, it is worth mentioning that TikTok might make its return to the Indian sub-continent soon after being banned for over 2 years. Hence, we expect to try out the new TikTok Avatar feature when and if that happens.

Meanwhile, you can check out our in-depth guide on how to create and use your own Instagram avatar. If you are into Memojis, find out how you can set animated Memojis as your Mac user profile on the lock screen from right here. Also, do let us know your thoughts on TikTok Avatars in the comments below, and stay tuned for more updates.