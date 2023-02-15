Urban Fit Z Smartwatch with an AMOLED Display Launched in India

Wearable brand Urban has introduced its new flagship watch called the Fit Z in India. The watch brings along an AMOLED display, Bluetooth Calling support (which has arguably become a must-have on a smartwatch these days), and more. Read on to know the price, features, and more details.

Urban Fit Z: Specs and Features

The Fit Z has an aluminum finish and features a 1.4-inch Super AMOLED Fluid HD display with the Always-on-Display (AOD) functionality. The touchscreen is also anti-glare. Plus, you can try over 100 watch faces. There’s the presence of an inbuilt microphone and speaker for Bluetooth Calling.

There’s an interesting feature, which allows you to connect your TWS with the watch and even store music using the inbuilt storage.

You also get dual sensors and Realtek chipset for 24×7 heart rate tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and blood pressure tracking. The Urban Fit Z has more than 60 sports modes to track physical activities and can even record the calories burnt and steps taken.

The smartwatch has a battery life of up to 10 days and also supports fast charging. It also comes with an IP67 rating for water and sweat resistance. Other features include an alarm clock, water drinking reminder, a stopwatch, weather updates, a timer, and more.

Price and Availability

The Urban Fit Z is priced at Rs 5,999 and will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s website. It can also be purchased via leading offline stores. The watch competes with options like the Fire-Boltt Quantum, Amazfit GTS 4, the Pebble Cosmos Engage, and more options.

The watch comes in two variants: Black silicone strap+brown vegan leather strap (black dial) and Gray silicone strap+black vegan leather strap (gunmetal gray dial). You can also get an additional strap.

Buy Urban Fit Z via Flipkart (Rs 5,999)