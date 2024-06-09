Assassin’s Creed Shadows First Look Gameplay Trailer Revealed

It seems that Ubisoft just couldn’t wait until its own Ubisoft Forward event scheduled for tomorrow. Amidst all the gameplay reveals and trailers in the Xbox Games Showcase, we also have our first look at Assassin’s Creed Shadows through a short yet deadly gameplay trailer.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows first look gameplay trailer lasts for a little over a minute but showcases a plethora of action. As expected, the trailer revolves around Naoe and Yasuke, the game’s main characters.

The gameplay trailer starts off with Naoe traversing her way through Feudal Japan’s rooftops while we also see some beautiful scenery below. Besides the hallmark stealth Assassin’s Creed is known for, the trailer also sheds light on the iconic hidden blade and some good old Katana action.

The Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer shifts back and forth between the two protagonists. However, it does an amazing job of showcasing the contrasting approaches to situations between Naoe and Yaskue will take in the game.

Besides the November 15 release date we already have for Assassin’s Creed Shadow, Ubisoft has promised a dedicated 13-minute gameplay walkthrough at the Ubisoft Forward event happening on June 10, 12 PM PT. So we suggest you tune in on time!

What do you think about Assassin’s Creed Shadows? Let us know in the comments below.