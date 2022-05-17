Twitter Deal Won’t Move Forward Unless Spam Bot Issue Is Resolved; Says Musk

After recently suggesting that the Twitter deal is temporarily on hold and turning numerous heads to the spam bots issue on the platform, Elon Musk has thrown yet another clause before he could buy Twitter. Musk has now revealed that the deal will be called off unless Twitter is ready to show the exact stats on spam accounts on the microblogging platform.

So, Musk Isn’t Buying Twitter?

This blatant warning comes from a recent tweet, which accuses Twitter of showing the wrong numbers regarding spam accounts on its platform. While Twitter believes it’s less than 5%, Musk suggests that it could account for more than 20% of the total accounts on the platform. 20% fake/spam accounts, while 4 times what Twitter claims, could be *much* higher.



My offer was based on Twitter’s SEC filings being accurate.



Yesterday, Twitter’s CEO publicly refused to show proof of <5%.



This deal cannot move forward until he does.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 17, 2022

The new development in the Musk-Twitter deal comes after Twitter CEO Parag Agarwal posted a long thread on the platform explaining the situation of spam bots on the platform, to which Musk responded with a bunch of poop emojis.

Following the public dealing of this issue, Musk even hinted at closing the deal at a much lower price. This has also led Twitter’s stock prices to plummet. At the time of writing, it is currently at $37.39.

While we are not sure as to why this concern is being raised after the deal was finalized earlier this month, there could be two possibilities. Firstly, Musk might have changed his mind and is now trying hard to get out of the deal without dealing with much trouble, or secondly, he just wants to complete the deal at a lower price, as suggested earlier today.

As of now, there’s no word on what will happen next and if we think about it, Musk’s buyout offer has really hurt Twitter. It remains to be seen if this deal is actually completed or not and if Twitter has ways to offer to curb the spam-bot issue, which by the way, is quite common on most social media platforms!

What are your thoughts on this? Do you think Twitter will now be pressured to finally present some “real” stats on spam accounts? Or, do you think the deal will be off? Let us know in the comments below, and stay tuned for more updates on this.