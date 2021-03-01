Following the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination for front-line workers and health-care executives, the Indian government has now initiated the second phase. The initiative, which is being termed as the world’s largest inoculation drive against COVID-19, begins today, and here is everything you need to know.

In this phase, citizens above the age of 60 and the people above 45 who are co-morbid will be eligible for vaccination at registered government and private centers. India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare aims to expand the COVID-19 vaccines to more than 30 crores “priority” population.

Starting today, citizens under the said category will be able to register themselves to get vaccinated via the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. For the uninitiated, Co-Win is a platform created to enable citizens to register for COVID-19 vaccination at their nearest centers. It is integrated into the government’s Aarogya Setu app.

So, if you or someone you care about falls under the said category, then you can register for the vaccination via three methods – the Co-WIN Android app, the Co-WIN 2.0 web portal, or the Aarogya Setu app.

How to Register for COVID-19 Vaccination in India

To register for COVID-19 vaccination in India, follow the steps below:

Open the Aarogya Setu app (Android or iOS), Co-WIN Vaccinator app on Android, or go to cowin.gov.in.

In the app, go to the CoWIN tab from the navigation bar at the top.

Tap ‘Vaccination’ and then tap ‘Register Now’. The steps will remain the same on all portals here onwards.

Enter your 10-digit phone number and click ‘Proceed to Verify’ to receive the OTP.

After OTP-verification, follow the on-screen instructions and upload the necessary documents. You will then be able to schedule an appointment for the vaccination, after which you will receive a confirmation message on your registered mobile number.

This way, you can get yourself or anyone in your family registered for a vaccination dose at the nearest center. You can register for up to four individuals via one smartphone. It is worth mentioning that citizens would not get to choose their vaccine. They will only get to choose the date and the center of vaccination during registration.

Cost of COVID-19 Vaccine in India

Moreover, vaccination in government centers will be free of cost for registered citizens. In private hospitals, however, citizens have to pay up to Rs. 250 for vaccination. You can check out the list of vaccination centers right here.

People who are not that tech-oriented and cannot operate a smartphone can call 1507 to get registered. So, this was all about the second phase of India’s vaccination and its Co-Win COVID-19 vaccination tracker. Following their vaccination, citizens can come back to the app or the Co-Win portal to get their vaccination certificates.