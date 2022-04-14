You Might Soon Be Able to Dislike Comments on TikTok

While YouTube has already removed the long-existing public dislike button on its platform in a controversial move, other companies like Twitter are considering the feature for their platforms. Now, the uber-popular short-video platform TikTok has been spotted testing new ways to let users “dislike” content on the platform, including the ability to dislike comments. Check out the details below.

In a recent official blog post, TikTok highlighted some of the key steps that it is taking regarding the safety and security of its community. The company, in the blog post, mentioned that users will now be able to flag comments that they find “irrelevant or inappropriate” anonymously.

Although the company did not mention anything about the rollout of the feature, it was spotted in different forms on TikTok earlier this year. Social media consultant Matt Navarra discovered a dislike button for comments earlier this year. Last month, another Twiteratti spotted a dedicated dislike icon beside comments on videos. You can check out the tweet attached right below. Tiktok dislike comment button just make it looks messy I think pic.twitter.com/bBNEk6QsXY— yazz🌵 (@iniyaspip) March 14, 2022

TikTok says that it removed over 85 million videos from its platform for community guideline violations between October and December last year. So, with the dislike button for comments, it will let users report and highlight hateful or inappropriate comments on videos.

Furthermore, the company says that it is testing new ways of notifying creators, who receive a high volume of negative comments, about features like comment filtering and bulk block and delete. As for the availability of the new features, TikTok will decide whether to roll them out to all users or not in the coming weeks.