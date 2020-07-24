TikTok has announced a $200 million fund for creators on the platform. Called the ‘TikTok Creator Fund‘, it will benefit creators who meet certain eligibility criteria. To be eligible, creators must be at least 18, have a minimum number of followers and post original content in line with the company’s community guidelines. The fund is only meant for US-based creators, and will be opened up beginning next month.

According to TikTok, the money is a reward for inspirational creators on the platform. In a blog post announcing the new initiative, the company said: “Through the TikTok Creator Fund, our creators will be able to realize additional earnings that help reward the care and dedication they put into creatively connecting with an audience that’s inspired by their ideas … We’re committed to fostering even more ways for our creators to earn livelihoods by inspiring joy and creativity”.

TikTok has been under severe pressure in many regions around the world, including two of its biggest markets. The app was recently banned in India and has also come under severe scrutiny in the US. Even Australia is now investigating the app over alleged data-privacy concerns. Be that as it may, it is heartening to see TikTok finally sharing some of its massive revenues with its creators. One would hope that the company would extend the policy globally going forward.

So, are you looking forward to a similar stance from the company in India if the ban is revoked here? Let us know in the comments down below.