Instagram started hiding likes count globally last month to make the platform more about sharing the moments of life rather than showing-off the number of likes you get per post. While Instagram might be losing popularity by this risky test, there is a Chrome extension by Socialinsider that shows you the like and comment counts.

Named “The Return of the Likes”, the extension introduces a new layer on top of the posts while you’re browsing the web version of Instagram on Google Chrome. The number of likes and comments is displayed below the 3×3 grid in the Instagram profile as well.

Take a look at the below image to get an idea regarding how the likes count will get displayed on your Instagram Web.

The Chrome Web Store’s description of the extension mentions that no data is being sent to Socialinsider’s servers. However, it remains to be seen if the extension violates any policies of Instagram.

For those unaware of the situation, Instagram started testing the feature in Canada earlier this year followed by Ireland, Italy, Japan, Brazil, Australia, and New Zealand in July, which then expanded worldwide to a percentage of users.

It is worth noting that you can view the number of likes and comments on Instagram’s web version while you’re logged out, at least for now. However, there are limits to the number of posts you can view without an account as the company will force you to log in after viewing a few posts.

So, which side are you on regarding Instagram Likes count? Would you rather prefer Instagram with the likes counter? Tell us in the comments.

Download The Return of the Likes