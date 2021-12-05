This Nifty Browser Extension Helps You Detect Brands That Are ‘Secretly’ Owned by Amazon

A company named The Markup has released a browser extension that allows users to detect products from brands that are either owned by Amazon or are affiliated with the Seattle-based e-commerce giant. The company says it developed the browser extension to keep Amazon searches transparent for customers as it recently discovered that the company often lists its products higher in the search results than the competitors.

Dubbed as Amazon Brand Detector, the tool is available for Google Chrome or any Chromium-based web browsers in the market. Once you add the extension to your browser, it will highlight every product manufactured by Amazon or brands that are part of Amazon’s Our Brands program in the search results.

The Amazon Brand Detector primarily uses a list of Amazon brands, created by The Markup, to identify the product listings on the search results page. Other than this, the tool leverages various filtering techniques to detect and highlight the products from Amazon or Amazon-owned brands. You can check out further details about how the tool works from right here.

So, to test out the Amazon Brand Detector, I added the tool to Google Chrome on my laptop. Following the installation, when I searched for products on the Amazon India website, the tool highlighted the Amazon Basics products along with other products that did not mention the Amazon brand.

In fact, when I searched for cooling pads on Amazon, the tool highlighted products that I didn’t know were from Amazon-owned brands. For instance, products from companies like Zinq, Dyazo, and Tukzer were highlighted, indicating that these brands were affiliated with Amazon. However, the product listings did not mention Amazon’s name anywhere on the site.

Now, coming to the availability of the extension, the company says that it should work for users in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, Japan, Spain, and the UK. Although The Markup did not mention India in its post, the tool works perfectly fine here, as per our testing.

So, if you are someone who likes to know where your products are coming from and often shop at Amazon, you can get Amazon Brand Detector from the Chrome Web Store right away. Also, let us know your thoughts about the tool in the comments below.