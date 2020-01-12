A company named Cleer Audio announced its latest over the ear headphones named Enduro ANC at CES 2020. The factor that makes it stand apart from the crowd is the battery life as the brand claims 60 hours of wireless playback with active noise cancelation.

Yes, you read that right. To put that in perspective, that is twice the battery life industry-leading ANC headphone Sony WH-1000XM3 offers.

“Our engineering team has been able to maximize the power management potential of this new Qualcomm chip, so we can offer a noise-canceling headphone with 60 hours of battery life, meaning you may not need to charge your headphones for an entire trip.”, says Aaron Levine, Vice President of Marketing of Cleer Inc.

The Enduro ANC is made of molded plastic and memory foam earpads. As far as specifications are concerned, it has 40mm ironless drivers and uses Bluetooth 5.0 with Google Fast Pair 2.0 for quicker pairing.

The headphone supports AAC and Qualcomm’s Aptx Adaptive audio codec. The company offers voice assistant support. You can customize the noise canceling and EQ settings with the Cleer Connect companion app. Enduro ANC supports quick charging and it comes with a USB-C port. The company says that a 5-minute charge is adequate to power the headphone for 2 hours.

The company does not miss out on any essential accessory for the headphones. In the box, you get a USB-C charging cable, a 3.5mm audio cable, an airplane adapter, and a carrying pouch.

The headphone will be priced at $199 and will launch in April this year.