The White Lotus Season 4 Gets Renewed by HBO

The White Lotus is one of the most-watched television series on HBO, and in a couple of days, it is all set to premiere with Season 3 on the platform. However, before fans could get to praise the series for coming up with another beautiful season, HBO surprised them by renewing The White Lotus for Season 4. The production will start sometime in 2026, so we can expect the show to arrive in Mid-2027.

In November 2024, HBO CEO revealed that Mike White pitched ideas to him. As per reports, the beloved Indian actress Deepika Padukone was proposed to play a significant role in The White Lotus Season 4. However, the actress turned the offer down, and since then, we haven’t heard anything from her or the creators. For the time being, no news related to the cast, storyline, or filming location has been disclosed.

The White Lotus was initially released on the streaming platform as a limited series with six episodes. However, sometimes, creators and streaming services are pushed to renew TV shows, witnessing the viewership. Fortunately, The White Lotus is one of them. With its unique concept, the series grabbed a lot of attention from worldwide fans and was renewed for a second season. Also, the showrunners decided to make it an anthology series that will come with freshness in each season.

The series has bagged 15 Emmys and 2 Golden Globes yet, and witnessing the fame of the franchise, it would be safe to say that The White Lotus has a long way to go.

The White Lotus Season 3 will be available to stream on February 16, 2025.