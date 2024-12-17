Home > News > The White Lotus Season 3 Release Date Confirmed With New Trailer

Aparna Ukil
A screenshot from The White Lotus Season 3
Image Credit: HBO Entertainment (YouTube/Max, Screenshot By Aparna Ukil/Beebom)
In Short
  • The White Lotus Season 3 will be released on HBO on February 16, 2025.
  • The new installment takes place in Thailand.
  • New cast and characters will appear beside Natasha Rothwell's Belinda Lindsey.

The White Lotus is one such television series that debuted as a limited show consisting of six episodes on HBO in 2021. However, the first season’s popularity pushed the creators to renew the anthology show for a second season that premiered on HBO in 2022. Following the positive reception and the high ratings of The White Lotus Season 2, it was renewed for Season 3, and finally, the new season has received its first trailer along with a release date.

Max recently released a promising trailer for The White Lotus Season 3, which revealed that the series will be released on HBO on February 16, 2025.

The first two seasons of the dark comedy anthology series were set in Hawaii and Sicily. In the third season, we will be taken to Thailand, where we will again meet Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda Lindsey. In addition to her, the new season will introduce us to a new set of cast and characters. It includes the South Korean girl band Blackpink member Lisa Manobal, Parker Posey, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Michelle Monaghan, Dom Hetrakul, Leslie Bibb, Tayme Thapthimthong, Julian Kostov, Christian Friedel, Shalini Peiris, Lek Patravadi, Morgana O’Reilly, Francesca Corney, Arnas Fedaravičius and more.

The White Lotus follows a different theme in every season. For instance, the first season was entirely focused on love, while the second season was all about hookups. Now that the third season finally has a premiere date, it’s evident that fanatics are curious about what the series has to offer this time. Mike White has decided to keep the significant details of Season 3 under wraps at the moment, but all we know is that ‘death and spirituality’ will be the gist of the new installment.

The previous seasons of The White Lotus captivated a massive fanfare and received several accolades. As we head towards the third season, we hope the series is showered with the same amount of love from loyal fans and can also attract new viewers.

