The Last of Us Season 2 Release Window Revealed in New Trailer

One of the most awaited shows for 2025, The Last of Us Season 2 has come up with another trailer featuring Abby in its center. Like the previous one, this trailer does not reveal much about the show but certainly explores a rather dark theme and those who are familiar with The Last of Us games would know exactly why this tone is being focused upon. So, let’s talk about everything we saw in the new trailer and when is The Last of Us Season 2 coming out.

According to the latest trailer of The Last of Us Season 2, the series will premiere sometime in April 2025. The exact release date has not yet been revealed to us but this revelation has narrowed down the duration. In the trailer, we see Kaitlyn Dever’s Abby walking down the hallways of the same hospital Joel rescued Ellie from in season 1 killing Abby’s father. We hear a short monologue in Abby’s voice where she says-

“It doesn’t matter if you have a code like me, there are just some things everyone agrees are just… wrong”

As I mentioned above, the trailer is way more ominous and dark than the first clip of The Last of Us Season 2 we saw some time back. So, we can speculate that a lot of drama is coming our way.

Since there is a lot to explore in the story we can get further seasons in the show. This was also teased by showrunner Craig Mazin in an exclusive interview with Deadline where he stated that following The Last of Us Season 2, the story might need three or four more seasons to reach a satisfactory conclusion. So, let’s wait and see what awaits us this season, and stay tuned with us for further updates!