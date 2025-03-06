The Last of Us Season 2 Expands Cast with Six New Confirmed Actors 

With each passing day, the release of The Last of Us Season 2 is crawling closer to us and has fans in a giddy for the the release. The original cast will return to reprise their roles in the upcoming season, and there are some additions as well. It has come to light that the HBO series will feature six additional actors, some of whom will be playing characters seen in The Last of Us Part 2 game. So, without further ado, let’s look at the freshly revealed additions to the cast of The Last of Season 2.

Who Are the New Cast Members of The Last of Us Season 2?

A new report by Variety has come to light, revealing six new cast members set to appear in The Last of Us Season 2. The newly cast actors are Joe Pantoliano, Alanna Ubach, Ben Ahlers, Hettienne Park, Robert John Burke, and Noah Lamanna. While we are unaware of the roles some of them will play, the report has mentioned details regarding some of them.

According to the report, Joe Pantoliano will appear in the role of Eugene, a minor character in the Last of Us Part 2 game who is only mentioned in running by Ellie and Dina when they come across a lab where he used to stash his supply of cannabis. In the game, the only time we see Eugene is through a photograph, and the series will explore this character in further detail, as confirmed by the TV show creators Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann.

Robert John Burke will also take up a character from the game called Seth. Just like Pantoliano’s character, Seth is also a minor character who runs a bar in the Wyoming Community where Joe and Ellie find shelter in the fist season. Noah Lamanna will appear as Kat, another minor character who dated Ellie between the events of The Last of Us Season 1 and 2.

Alanna Ubach will appear as Hanrahan, Ben Ahlers as Burton, and Hettienne Park will play Elise Park, all of whom are original characters made for the series.

List of New Characters Appearing in the Last of Us Season 2

So, with that being mentioned, it is pretty obvious that TLOU Season 2 is going to expand its territory into regions the game did not cover, and as far as my opinion goes, it’s a pretty solid move by the creators. What do you think? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for more!