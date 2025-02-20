Home > News > The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date Finally Revealed

The Last of Us Season 2 Release Date Finally Revealed

Aparna Ukil
Ellie in The Last Of Us
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Television Studios (via X/@TheLastofUsHBO)
In Short
  • The Last of Us Season 2 will be released on HBO on April 13, 2025.
  • The anticipated season will consist of seven episodes that will run until late May 2025.
  • The new season will introduce us to a new character named Abby and some new threats to our beloved characters.
 

The Last of Us Season 1 has been one of the most successful video game adaptations ever . The first season of the post-apocalyptic series was released on January 15, 2023, and ran until March 15, 2023. Each episode of the series accumulated 32 million viewers, so it’s obvious why fans eagerly await the second season.

HBO previously revealed that The Last of Us will return with Season 2 in April 2025, but we haven’t had a confirmed release until now. So, finally, the wait is over, as it has been confirmed officially that The Last of Us Season 2 will debut on HBO on April 13, 2025. The new season will have seven episodes; meaning it will be shorter than the pilot season.

The premiere date news was accompanied by three intriguing key visuals featuring Ellie, Joel, and Abby, respectively. While the fandom is already acquainted with the first two characters, who is the third one? Well, for now, all we would say is that the ones who haven’t played the video games are certainly in for a treat.

The caption on the key visual reads, “Every path has a price. TheLastOfUs returns April 13 on Max.” The synopsis of the anticipated new season states:

Five years after the events of the first season, Joel and Ellie are drawn into conflict with each other and a world even more dangerous and unpredictable than the one they left behind.

The Last of Us Season 1 introduced us to the lead characters, Ellie and Joel, portrayed by Bella Ramsey and Pedro Pascal, who stole our hearts with their banger performances. Now, as we head towards the new season, you must buckle up as the stakes are going to get high with the arrival of someone who will change Ellie and Joel’s lives forever.

Aparna is the Senior Entertainment Writer at Beebom. She started her professional journey in the retail industry but her admiration for films and TV shows pulled her into the field of entertainment writing where she has experience writing for various well-known publishers including Otakukart, Sportskeeda, Game Revolution, Forever Geek and Dexerto.

