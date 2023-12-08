The Finals Is Available to Play Right Now!

Amidst all the crazy world premieres and reveals, The Game Awards 2023 threw a curveball we did not see coming. After a brief public beta playtest, The Finals is now out. Yes, you heard it right. The release date for The Finals is December 7, 2023 itself.

After a hype trailer, Embark Studios not only announced Season 1 of The Finals but also shared that the game is ready to download now. Yeah, that is some kind of release date announcement for sure. THE ARENA IS OPEN!



Rolling out on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in the next hour.



Initially announced in August 2022 at Gamescom, The Finals is a reality show-style FPS shooter with destructible environments. Once the game went into lots of playtest and beta, people were already talking about it and anticipating a release date. Well, we all can say we no longer need a release date for The Finals.

The Finals Platforms & System Requirements

With the release, we also know the platforms, system requirements, and the download size for the game. The game will be available to everyone on Steam, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S in the next hour. If you have not received the game for download, it will be available in a few hours.

We have also received PC system requirement details for The Finals on the game’s Steam page. The download size for The Finals will be 17+ GB.

Minimum Requirements OS : Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor : Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor

: Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600 processor Memory : 12 GB RAM

: 12 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580

: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or AMD Radeon RX 580 DirectX: Version 12

Recommended Specifications OS : Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update)

: Windows 10 or later 64-bit (latest update) Processor : Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor

: Intel Core i5-9600K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600 processor Memory : 16 GB RAM

: 16 GB RAM Graphics : NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT

: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT DirectX: Version 12

What are you waiting for? Go to your Steam, Xbox, or Playstation store and download The Finals now and enjoy the newest free-to-play combat shooter!