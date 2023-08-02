Tecno Pova 5 Pro with Arc Lighting at the Back Officially Introduced

The much-awaited Tecno Pova 5 Pro has been launched in Indonesia. The Nothing Phone (2) lookalike has arrived with its unique Arc Lighting Interface and specifications like a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, a 120Hz display, and much more. Check out the complete details about the device below.

Tecno Pova 5 Pro: Specs and Features

The main highlight of the Tecno Pova 5 Pro is the Arc Lighting Interface, which somewhat resembles the Glyph Interface of the Nothing Phone (2). The rear panel of the handset features RGB LED lights. These LED light strips will vary between 5 light effects namely Soft, Racing, Dreamy, Breathe, and Party. You will be able to choose from any of these light effects to let the device alert you of incoming calls and notifications. Even when you will listen to music, these lights will sync with the music that is being played and will cycle between different colors.

The phone arrives with a 6.78-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, powering the device is the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, which is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. There is support for virtual RAM expansion up to 8GB and SD card storage expansion up to 512GB.

In terms of thermal management, there is a 2,820 square mm vapor chamber to keep the device at bearable temperatures during intensive gaming sessions. There is a dual camera setup at the back which comes with a 50MP AI primary camera. The center punch-hole selfie camera is a 16MP shooter.

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 68W Super Fast Charging support and 10W reverse wireless charging. In terms of connectivity, there is support for dual SIM 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, and GPS. The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Tecno Pova 5 Pro runs on HiOS 13 based on Android 13 out-of-the-box.

Price and Availability

The Tecno Pova 5 Pro has been unveiled in Indonesia for IDR 2,949,000 (~ Rs 16,000). It is up for pre-order now via the Shopee website. Upon launch, it will be available in Dark Illusion and Silver Fantasy color options.

As of now, we do not have the official launch date announcement for India. However, the arrival of the device to the country has been confirmed by a microsite that is currently live on the Amazon India website.