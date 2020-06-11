TCL is all set to launch a QLED TV in India. The event is scheduled to be held on the 18th of June at 12.30 PM. The company is urging potential customers to pre-register for the launch event for a chance to win prizes and early bird offers.

The biggest reveal is about to happen soon. Get set to #GoBeyondYourImagination with #TCL on 18th June, 12.30 PM onwards. Don’t forget to preregister for the #launch and win some exciting prizes! Hurry. Pre-registration closes soon. https://t.co/qj1yeq2NLL pic.twitter.com/MAW9nqlfTK — TCL India (@tcl_india) June 10, 2020

According to the company’s teaser video, the upcoming QLED TV from TCL will have 8K resolution. Moreover, the website hints that the model number of the TV is X915. If that sounds familiar, it is because the company showcased them at CES 2020 earlier this year.

TCL 8K X915 TV utilizes Quantum Dot Display Technology and is available in 75 and 65-inch variants. There will be support for Dolby Vision HDR and Local Dimming. However, we will have to wait to see if both display variants make their way to India.

The company claims the TCL 8K X915 QLED TV will be the first 8K smart TV with a pop-up camera. TCL has equipped a handy physical shutter that lets you close the camera when not in use, possibly to address potential privacy concerns.

There will be a separate soundbar from Onkyo that supports IMAX Enhanced. For the uninitiated, “IMAX Enhanced combines digitally remastered 4K HDR content and DTS audio technologies with best-in-class consumer electronics products and streaming platforms.”

Tech giants have been launching a plethora of TVs in India lately. Realme launched its first smart TV a couple of weeks back, Vu launched its latest Android TV lineup yesterday, and OnePlus will launch a new affordable TV next month. The advent of new TVs is good news for customers since there will be more options to choose from.