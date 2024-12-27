Tick-Tock…of Doom? Study Suggests Your Smartwatch Might Be Poisoning You!

Smartwatches have become quite a part of our regular lives. Many of us have them on while working out, and while we are out and about in our daily lives. But these wearables that are supposed to keep you active and healthy may also have negative effects on your health, according to this new study by the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters.

According to the study linked here, researchers extracted a high concentration of a forever chemical called perfluorohexanoic acid (PFHxA) from the bands of 22 popular smartwatches. For those unaware, it is a chemical used in various consumer goods such as non-stick cookware, carpets, food wrappers, and more. However, the lead researcher on the study, Graham F. Peaslee mentioned to Salon magazine “that it was at such high concentrations, much higher than we typically find in consumer products” in smartwatches.

Exposure to this chemical daily can result in serious health issues, including cancer, hormonal problems, and developmental disorders. It means users have an increased risk of some cancer types, developmental disorders in children, a weaker immune system, and hormonal problems. Since it is a synthetic chemical, it doesn’t break down easily either, causing long-lasting effects on the body.

The study claims this harmful “forever chemical” was mostly found in smartwatch bands made of fluoroelastomers, which is usually present in higher quantities in fitness and sports bands. This opens up another issue as one would wear such straps while working out allowing more contact with the chemical through sweat and open pores.

I am as shocked as some of you are while reading this. And I have to praise the folks at the journal Environmental Science & Technology Letters for researching the matter. Now, we can only hope for brands to switch to a better alternative for their watch bands. In the meantime, I’d suggest you avoid wearing your smartwatch with a sports or fitness band to avoid health risks.