Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 with Large AMOLED Display, Bluetooth Calling Launched

Homegrown brand Noise has introduced a new smartwatch in its ColorFit series in India, the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3. The ColorFit Ultra 3 succeeds the ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz smartwatch. With this smartwatch, Noise aims to deliver premium features and experiences to users at an affordable price. The smartwatch comes with features like a 1.96-inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calling, and much more. Check out the complete details here.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 3: Specs and Features

The ColorFit Ultra 3 sports a massive 1.96-inch AMOLED display, housed within a square polished metallic chassis and a functional crown. You also get always-on display support with 4 different AOD styles to choose from. It also supports up to 150+ watch faces, which are accessible via the app. You can pair the watch with either silicone, leather, or metal straps, as per your liking.

One of the highlight features of the Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 is Bluetooth calling functionality. Noise claims to offer clear and stable voice calls via its TruSync experience. This is also made possible via Bluetooth 5.3. The ColorFit Ultra 3 can last up to 7 days with a 30-day standby time, thanks to the 300mAh battery.

The ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch offers a plethora of fitness features under its proprietary Noise Health Suite. It supports 100+ sports modes and features such as auto-detection, SpO2 monitor, heart rate sensor, and so on. Additional fitness features include a step tracker, sleep monitor, activity history, and much more. It carries an official IP68 water and dust-resistant rating.

Other features include a remote camera shutter, vibration alert, DND mode, gesture controls, stocks alert, and much more.

Price and Availability

The Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch has been launched in India at an introductory price of Rs 4,499. The introductory pricing is only available on the Noise official website, but the watch will be available for purchase on Amazon and authorized offline retailers. Check out the pricing of the Colorfit Ultra 3 smartwatch variants here:

Lifestyle Edition : Rs 4,499

: Rs 4,499 Classic Edition : Rs 4,999

: Rs 4,999 Elite Edition: Rs 5,499

Buy Noise ColorFit Ultra 3 smartwatch