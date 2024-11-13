Stellar Blade PC Port Release Window Announced

When Stellar Blade (review) debuted this year, it quickly gained popularity among gamers even though it was a PS5 exclusive at the time. PC gamers have been waiting with bated breath to experience EVE’s post-apocalyptic adventures for a while. Now, they can finally rejoice, as the Korean developers at Shift Up have announced a release window for the Stellar Blade PC port, which was announced a few months ago.

Image Credit: Shift Up and Sony (via X/@StellarBlade)

So, as expected, Stellar Blade is finally coming to PC in 2025 according to a Q&A session with Shift UP developers. Moreover, the credit for the arrival of the Stellar Blade PC port goes to the massive success of the global sensation, Black Myth: Wukong which came out a few months as the developers have stated:

“Considering recent trends such as Steam‘s expanding market share in the AAA game sector and the global success of Black Myth: Wukong, we expect the performance on PC to exceed that on consoles.” – Shift Up

As usual, the upcoming game’s performance is expected to surpass that of consoles. Although the game was launched in April 2024, the Shift UP team has released numerous exciting updates such as a collaboration with Nier Automata for a DLC.

Thus, the game is still going strong in terms of popularity among gamers. Now Shift UP studios is also aiming to maintain the popularity of their game with more updates until it expands to the PC platform.

With the release of the PC Port, Stellar Blade will be celebrated even further by the gaming community next year. It’s a fantastic sci-fi action-adventure game (review) that hardcore ARPG fans will enjoy to the fullest.

That said, are you excited about Stellar Blade’s PC Port release next year? Let us know in the comments below.